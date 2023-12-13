Morse Micro Partners With Thorson Rocky Mountain To Expand Its Presence In Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming And Idaho

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions Provider Joins Forces with the Largest Technical Field Sales Team in the Rockies

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Morse Micro , a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new partnership with Thorson Rocky Mountain , a leading manufacturer's representative serving the Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho markets. This strategic partnership will enhance Morse Micro's customer relationships, sales support and product presence in the Rocky Mountain region, as well as broadens the company's footprint in the North American OEM market.

With the largest technical team in the Rockies, a progressive data-driven sales process, and decades of territory knowledge, Thorson Rocky Mountain brings a wealth of talent to advance Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow solutions in the region. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products stand out in the IoT ecosystem by delivering a unique combination of extended-range, high-throughput, and energy-efficient connectivity. These features make Wi-Fi HaLow an optimal choice for applications in smart homes, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.

"Thorson Rocky Mountain is a trailblazer in market-driven intelligence, demand discovery, and sales channel processes that deliver unparalleled results for its manufacturing partners," said Phillip Kumin, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "This new strategic partnership underscores our commitment to providing seamless, ultra-long-range, and power-efficient Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity solutions to an ever-growing customer base in the Rocky Mountain region."

"We're excited to add Morse Micro to the long list of leading semiconductor companies we've represented in our 75-year history in the Rocky Mountain region," said Greg Miner, President and CEO of Thorson Rocky Mountain. "Our partnership with Morse Micro marks the beginning of our efforts to collaborate with a growing list of customers who will benefit from Wi-Fi HaLow technology in ways that will revolutionize IoT."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802 compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The partnership with Thorson Rocky Mountain is effective immediately, promising to deliver enhanced sales engagement, extensive technical support, and streamlined access to Morse Micro's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow products for customers across the Rocky Mountain states.

For a complete list of Morse Micro's manufacturer's representatives, visit

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at .

SOURCE Morse Micro