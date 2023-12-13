Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2024 - Companies Increasingly Turning To Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology For Cost Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The facial tissues market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $11.07 billion in 2023 to $11.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The facial tissues market size is expected to see continued growth in the next few years, growing to $15.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, rising concerns about health and hygiene, the trend towards customization and personalization of products, the expansion of the market into developing regions, and evolving consumer preferences for facial tissues. Prominent trends in the forecast period encompass the use of sustainable materials in tissue production, the incorporation of anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties for enhanced hygiene, the introduction of designer and special edition tissues to cater to various consumer preferences, the availability of pocket-sized packaging for added convenience, and the adoption of smart packaging and dispensers to provide innovative and user-friendly options to consumers. These trends are expected to drive continued growth in the facial tissue market.

The rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases has created a growing demand for sterilized, antibacterial, and antiviral facial tissues. During the manufacturing process, facial tissues are sterilized to prevent the spread of harmful microbes. Special antibacterial and antiviral facial tissues are infused with agents that can deactivate bacteria and cold or flu viruses, reducing the risk of spreading these viruses to others. For example, Kimberly-Clark's Kleenex anti-viral facial tissue features three soft layers, including a moisture-activated middle layer that can kill 99.9% of cold and flu viruses within the tissue in just 15 minutes. This increased concern about infectious diseases and heightened hygiene awareness among consumers are expected to drive the growth of the facial tissues market as they enhance the usage of tissue products.

The prevalence of seasonal allergies is anticipated to fuel the growth of the facial tissue market. Seasonal allergies occur when the immune system reacts excessively to environmental factors like pollen, usually during specific times of the year. Facial tissues offer a soft, gentle, and absorbent solution for alleviating seasonal allergy symptoms, allowing individuals to blow their noses and manage mucus effectively while reducing the risk of skin irritation. Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that over a quarter of U.S. adults and children reported seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies in 2021, highlighting the high prevalence of allergies in the United States. Thus, the increasing occurrence of seasonal allergies is driving the growth of the facial tissue market.

The use of chemically manufactured facial tissues can have harmful effects, which pose a restraint on the facial tissues market. The production of facial tissues involves the use of various chemical substances. When low-quality or subpar chemical ingredients are utilized, there is a risk of skin harm to consumers, especially when these tissues contain lotions, aromatic agents, antimicrobial agents, dyes, and more. Infused aromatic agents like eucalyptus oils and menthol are used in facial tissues to alter the aroma and enhance the nose-blowing experience, but these substances may pose risks through direct contact, especially with the skin and mucous membranes, and inhalation. This potential harm caused by chemically treated tissues is expected to impede the growth of the facial tissues market.

Leading companies operating in the facial tissues market are introducing innovative products like the Bonterra range to better cater to customer needs. The Bonterra range is a sustainability-focused line of household paper products, which includes bath tissue, paper towels, and facial tissue. For example, in March 2022, Canada-based Kruger Products launched its Bonterra range of tissue products in the Canadian market. These products are made from 100% recycled paper with FSC certification and are packaged in an eco-friendly, plastic-free manner. The Bonterra range represents one of the latest innovations in the facial tissues market, driven by changing consumer preferences and a growing demand for eco-friendly, convenient, and effective facial tissue products.

Companies in the facial tissues market are increasingly turning to Through Air Drying (TAD) technology for cost benefits. The TAD process, originally developed by companies like P&G, Kimberly-Clark, and Scott, is now used by various manufacturers for facial tissue production. TAD technology involves dewatering and drying the fiber web through non-compressive methods, which prevents compaction commonly seen in conventional wet-pressing processes. This results in facial tissues with improved qualities like high bulk, softness, cross-directional stretches, and absorbency. TAD tissue can also reduce fiber usage, cutting down on material costs since fiber is often a significant expense in tissue production. Top players in the facial tissue market are focusing on enhancing production processes by adopting product extension techniques, innovative marketing strategies, and investing in research and development within their established facilities to drive innovation and boost sales.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Scope



Markets Covered:



By Type : Box Facial Tissue; Pocket Facial Tissues



By Applications : At Home; Away From Home

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Departmental Stores; Convenience Stores; Online Channels; Other Distribution Channels

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Company Profiles



Kimberly-Clark

The Procter & Gamble

Asia Pulp & Paper

Vinda International Holdings Limited

C&S Paper Co. Ltd.

Metsa Tissue

WEPA Group

Cascades

KP Tissue

Essity

Sofidel

CMPC Tissue

Georgia-Pacific

Fujian Hengan Group

Johnson & Johnson

Asia Pulp & Paper

Beiersdorf AG

Hengan International Group

Kruger Products L.P.

Clearwater Paper

Wausau Paper

Cascades Tissue Group

Marcal Manufacturing

Soundview Paper Company

Oasis Brands

Solaris Paper

Fiora Seventh Generation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900