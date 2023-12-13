Woburn Dentistry Gives Away Over $12,500 Worth Of Dental Treatments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woburn-based dental office delivered free care to over 60 patients in one day

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, December 8, 2023, the team at Woburn Dentistry provided free care to over 60 underserved community members – offering everything from cleanings and fillings to dental extractions. Dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants from Woburn Dentistry donated their time and resources to treat those in need. The event was held at Woburn Dentistry's headquarters located at 474 Main Street Woburn MA.



According to Dr. Jamie Chan, General Dentist at Woburn Dentistry:“It was humbling to provide high-quality dental care and preventative screenings to underserved community members in the Greater Natick Area. Given the program's success, we are planning to continue offering it annually.”

About Woburn Dentistry

Located in Woburn Massachusetts, Woburn Dentistry has been serving patients in Woburn, Winchester, Lexington, and surrounding areas for the last few years. The multi-specialty dental clinic in general, cosmetic, implant, sedation, and emergency dentistry. This includes Invisalign, cleanings, teeth whitening, fluoride applications, crowns, bridges, veneers, implant restorations, sports / night guards, tooth extractions, scaling & root planing, complete and partial dentures. The dental office is available for dental emergencies for severe injuries. .

Media Contact:

Caitlin Freely

Woburn Dentistry

474 Main Street

Woburn, MA 01801

(781) 604-3999

...





