Pasadena Playhouse And True Tickets Announce Groundbreaking Partnership To Revolutionize Ticketing Experience

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading provider of secure digital ticket delivery services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California. This alliance is set to transform the ticketing experience for patrons of one of the most prolific theaters in the country, providing a seamless, secure, and enhanced experience.



True Tickets' advanced digital ticketing solution will be integrated into Pasadena Playhouse's existing ticketing system, offering patrons the convenience of mobile ticket access. This integration aligns with Pasadena Playhouse's commitment to innovation and providing top-tier experiences to its audience.

The partnership with True Tickets enables Pasadena Playhouse to offer a new level of security, convenience, and customization in ticketing. Features of True Tickets' digital ticket delivery system include contactless ticketing and a state-of-the-art, rules-based ticket sharing functionality. This allows ticket holders to transfer tickets effortlessly to friends and family while granting the Playhouse enhanced control over ticket distribution and minimizing unauthorized resale.

"Our goal is to deliver exceptional service and a seamless digital experience for our patrons. We see True Tickets as the best product to elevate our commitment to excellence,” said Rachyl Spacca, Director, Patron Experience & Sales at Pasadena Playhouse.“By minimizing risks of chargebacks and fraud, embracing eco-friendly digital ticketing, and aligning with our goal of fostering a strong audience connection, True Tickets ensures our patrons will have an enjoyable, safe, and hassle-free experience."

Matt Zarracina, CEO, True Tickets, said, "Our collaboration with Pasadena Playhouse is not just a partnership; it's a significant step forward in reshaping how the arts community engages with ticketing technology. This endeavor is more than just about simplifying ticketing – it's about enriching the patron experience, fostering greater engagement, and building a forward-thinking model for the arts."

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California, is internationally recognized for its significant role in the development of American theater. One of the most prolific theaters in the country, the Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O'Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016, Pasadena Playhouse's productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone. Today, the Playhouse continues to advance the American theater and serves as a hub for the top theatermakers of our time.

