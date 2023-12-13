Cloudbrink Work-From-Anywhere Service Gets Mobile OS Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink today introduces support for the Android, iOS and Chromebook operating systems, extending its work-from-anywhere secure access service to mobile devices.



The Cloudbrink client, which provides high-performance zero-trust application access for remote and hybrid workers, currently supports the Windows, Mac OS and Linux systems.

The mobile versions are initially being adopted for finance, retail and education applications.

A luxury fashion retailer is working with Cloudbrink on an in-store point-of-sale (PoS) system. The app will connect sales associates' iPads directly to the company's data center for realtime PoS, sales tracking, inventory management and training applications.





Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink said:“Express retailers are a great example of organizations carrying more networking overhead than they need. Legacy VPN is frustrating for staff and customers and when systems go down it could mean long delays while the store waits for an offsite engineer. The SD-WAN route typically involves an over-spec'd branch appliance. These solutions also require servers or concentrators in the data center. You don't need any of this hardware with Cloudbrink.”

Cloudbrink is also targeting financial services firms to provide secure network access to mobile sales agents dealing with confidential client data, and schools and colleges where students using Chromebook devices at home and in the classroom often face network reliability problems.

The Cloudbrink service taps into a global network of FAST edges (virtual points of presence) that can be spun up on demand using cloud provider and telco infrastructure. It connects users to the nearest network edge, overcoming problems with Wi-Fi access and consumer-grade broadband.

Network access, routing and security is handled by the lightweight Cloudbrink client app. Access to enterprise data center applications is enabled by the Cloudbrink Connector or an existing IPSec connection.

The Cloudbrink app is configured by default with three edge connections and automatically switches between them to optimize performance. The app is installed and configured remotely, a process taking under five minutes that can either be managed by Cloudbrink or the customer's IT department.

The Cloudbrink client for mobile devices is available now.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings high-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI and ML to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS). HAaaS delivers accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS, and data center applications.

Cloudbrink's software-only solution includes the world's first personal SD-WAN with high-performance zero-trust access (ZTA) and Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) security. With the ability to use thousands of dynamic PoPs called FAST edges, Cloudbrink provides an in-office experience with a 30x increase in application performance and reduced operational complexity for network, security, and IT administrators.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security, and distributed systems.



