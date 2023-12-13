GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS HOSTS HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE FOR FOSTER CARE SUPPORT FOUNDATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARIETTA, GA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , Atlanta's original New York-style deli and award winning restaurant concept, is ushering in the season of giving with a Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Foster Care Support Foundation . From now until Wednesday, December 20, all Goldbergs locations will be accepting donations of toys, games, art supplies, and more for local children in the foster care program. As a token of appreciation, everyone who contributes will receive a complimentary bagel and cream cheese from Goldbergs."We are honored to continue our partnership with the Foster Care Support Foundation for a second consecutive year, bringing joy to the holiday season for the children in our community," said Bradley Saxe, newly appointed CO-CEO of the Goldbergs Group of Companies. "With a legacy of over 50 years in the greater Atlanta community, we take immense pride in considering this city our home. Recognizing the significance of supporting our neighbors and giving back to the communities we serve, we are confident that together, we can truly make a meaningful difference."Suggested donations for the Goldbergs Holiday Toy Drive include toys for all ages, art supplies for teens, and games for children ages six and older. Toys for children ages eight and older are in greatest need. All donations should be new and unwrapped. Every donor will receive a free bagel with cream cheese. Excludes the asiago cheese and jalapeno cheese bagels. The free bagel offer is valid through December 20, 2023. The nonprofit organization has served tens of thousands of children in the state of Georgia since 2000.The Goldbergs Holiday Toy Drive welcomes contributions at all Goldbergs locations, excluding the airport. All donations will directly benefit the Foster Care Support Foundation. For more information, including locations, visit or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.For more information, visit .

