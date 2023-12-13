Folk Singer-Songwriter & Composer Elizabeth PW To Release Nostalgic Holiday Single Next Year Together On December 14Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed folk singer-songwriter & composer Elizabeth P.W. is thrilled to announce the release of her nostalgic and heartwarming Christmas single "Next Year Together" on December 14th, 2023.Inspired by crooner ballad classics from the 1940s and cherished memories, "Next Year Together" takes listeners back to the warm holiday seasons of the past. With its introspective lyrics and sweeping melodies blending classical and folk traditions, the track will have you reminiscing about beautiful moments shared with family and friends during Christmas.Elizabeth P.W. draws from her classical and folk music background to craft intimate scores and songs that foster empathy and connection. "Next Year Together" is the perfect addition to any holiday playlist, transporting listeners to a cozier time through its emotional and evocative soundscape.Fans can preview "Next Year Together" now on SoundCloud at . The single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting December 14th.Elizabeth P.W.'s heartfelt storytelling makes her music appealing to folk, indie, and holiday music fans. She hopes "Next Year Together" will provide comfort during this festive time and remind us of the power of human connection.For more information on Elizabeth P.W. and "Next Year Together," please visit . Follow her on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram for updates.Social links:@elizabethpwmusic

