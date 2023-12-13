Gaining Renown For Its Zero-Calorie Nature, Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market To Reach US$ 201.8 Million By 2033 | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The monk fruit sugar industry is growing due to innovative product offerings like flavored syrups, powdered sweeteners, and ready-to-drink beverages.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per recent FMI analysis, the global Monk Fruit Sugar Market is currently valued at US$ 124.0 million in 2023. It is likely to reach at a market valuation of US$ 201.8 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.The industry for monk fruit sugar is rising as a result of its increasing applications across several sectors. This includes the food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, and commercial and household purposes on a global scale.Request a Sample of this Report:During the forecast period, sales of monk fruit sugar are also anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for sustainable sourcing.The market is anticipated to propel over the forecast period because of its unique sweetness that has diverse applications. Manufacturers have also found this sugar to be a versatile product that is easy to handle and eco-friendly. This is further expected to drive demand for monk fruit sugar globally.Companies are focusing on product innovation and expanding their monk fruit sugar offerings. They are introducing monk fruit sugar in several forms including powdered form, granules, and liquid form to cater to diverse consumer preferences.The food and beverage sector is witnessing significant adoption of monk fruit sugar as key ingredient in a wide range of products. It is used in beverages, baked goods, dairy products, and other food applications to provide sweetness without calories and to meet the demand for healthy options.Monk fruit sugar is expected to make a transition from niche health stores to mainstream retail channels. The growing prevalence of diabetes, increasing health consciousness, and the demand for natural sweeteners are the factors that are projected to fuel the growth.The global shift toward clean-label and plant-based products is anticipated to drive the demand for monk fruit sugar as a natural and sustainable sweetener. As consumers become more aware of the risks associated with artificial sweeteners, the market for natural alternatives is likely to expand.Key Takeaways from the Monk fruit sugar Report:The global market for monk fruit sugar is set to reach at a worth of US$ 201.8 million by 2033.Global demand for monk fruit sugar is likely to soar at 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period.Based on the form, the powder form segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 171.2 million by 2033.By end use, the food and beverage industry segment is set to soar at a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 51.3% in the global market by 2033.The United States monk fruit sugar market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 90.5 million by 2033.During the forecast period, Japan is set to register 5.6% CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.“Increasing demand for healthy alternatives among diabetic patients is projected to drive demand for monk fruit sugar globally. Key companies are focusing on enhancing their flavor profiles, developing new formulations and exploring novel application areas in the food and beverages sector to stay competitive,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsPurchase the Report for Key Insights:Who is Winning?Key companies are might aim to expand their market presence geographically. This could involve targeting new regions and countries where monk fruit sugar is not yet widely available. They are establishing distribution networks and partnership to reach a large customer base.Key Companies Profiled:Archer Daniels Midland CompanyMonk Fruit Corp.Apura IngredientsGuilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.Imperial Sugar CompanyWhole Earth Sweetener Co., LLCHealth Garden USAMatakana SuperFoods Ltd.Group Krisda Stevia Canada Inc.Bulk Barn Foods LimitedMonk fruit sugar Market by Category:By Nature:NaturalOrganicBy Form:PowderLiquidEnd Use:IndustrialFood & Beverage IndustryBakeryDairy & Ice creamChocolate & ConfectioneryBreakfast CerealsBeveragesOthersPharmaceutical IndustryCommercial (HoReCa)Household (Retail)By Packaging Type:Bags & SacsPouchesFolding cartonsJarsBy Sales Channel:Direct (B2B)Indirect (B2C)Store-based RetailingHypermarkets/ SupermarketsConvenience StoresFood & Drink Specialty StoresOthersOnline RetailingBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & AfricaFor instance,In November 2022, Lakanto has introduced monkfruit-based sweeteners to Indian customers. Lakanto is from the Saraya family, which manufactures and sells health and hygiene goods and services.In October 2019, Layn, a sweeteners player, has introduced a new patented version of monk fruit which the company claims can naturally generate 20% more mogrosides. These sweet components present in monk fruit are important elements in sugar reduction.Authored by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Fruit Snacks Market : is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5,456 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 7.4% to be valued at US$ 11,120 Million from 2022 to 2032Fruit Concentrate Puree Market : is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% to a value of US$ 282.2 Million for the forecast period of 2022-2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

