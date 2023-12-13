Painting Tools Market Surpasses $12B, Inspiring Innovative Product Solution: Click-N-Strain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global painting tools and accessories market has reached a staggering milestone, exceeding $12 billion in the last year. As the demand for painting tools continues to rise, so does the need for more efficient and consumer-friendly methods. In response to this growing market, the Click-n-Strain was invented, providing a hassle-free solution for removing paint flakes, while keeping spray gun tips unclogged, and paint cans clean.Painters and DIY enthusiasts can say goodbye to the need for traditional paint straining bags, which are messy and require consumers to squeeze paint into a second bucket. With the Click-n-Strain, users simply attach the device to the paint can, pour the paint through the tool, and watch as it filters out paint flakes for a smooth and clean pour. This not only saves time and effort but also ensures a more professional and polished finish and prevents spray guns from becoming clogged. The unique lip design directs the paint flow, preventing spills, while the side tab provides a clean surface to grip when removing the tool for a free pour.As the painting tools market continues to grow, the Click-n-Strain is expected to become an essential tool in the painting industry, providing a solution to a common problem faced by professionals and DIYers alike. The Click-n-Strain has already proven to be a game-changer, setting a new standard for painting tools and revolutionizing the painting experience.The Click-n-Strain has issued design patents and is in stock and available for purchase. For inquiries regarding pricing, sales and distribution throughout Canada and the United States please visit - or email ....Need a professional press release or additional exposure for your product, brand, or company? Email ... to get started.About MarketBlastMarketBlast is the industry leader in product submission automation solutions for small to large companies searching for the latest technology and product innovations in their industries.Innovators, product developers, and small companies are provided with a user-friendly membership platform to help them connect directly with the companies actively hunting for new product innovation.Companies and products/brands in need of broad promotion and exposure opportunities can also take advantage of our MediaBlast program, which includes a professionally drafted press release and digital campaign. For more information on running a press release and the MediaBlast program, email .... Companies and submitters can sign up at to start a product HUNT or submit products.

