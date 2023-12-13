NSPJ Architects Announces Key Leadership Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NSPJ Architects, P.A., announced today the promotion of Theresa Curtis, AIA, to Principal Architect and Vice President, as well as several other key team members to leadership roles in a series of advancements the firm has taken this year.Curtis joined NSPJ in 2001 and is an integral part of business operations and development, strategic planning and project management. She works on a wide variety of design projects, including hospitality, multifamily, clubhouses, offices and custom homes. Her recent projects include The Chadwick, Aspire and Power & Light Apartments' Beacon Lounge and amenity spaces, as well as several coming soon such as Arrive KC and the Marriott Courtyard in St. Joseph, Mo.James McNutt has been named Associate Principal and joins the Board as a Director. McNutt, who has more than 23 years of experience in the field, has been with NSPJ since 2007. He has designed many custom homes and multifamily residences throughout the Midwest and Northern Colorado, incorporating key design details for personal, custom touches for clients.In addition, the following have been named to leadership positions:.Tim Hauschild becomes an Associate Shareholder, brings more than 30 years of experience to NSPJ, after joining the firm in 2013. He specializes in custom residential design, residential remodels and multi-family design and historic preservation projects..Rich Kniss will serve as an Associate Shareholder. Kniss came to NSPJ in 2021 as an Architect III and Senior Project Manager, bringing more than 38 years of experience in the field to the firm. He is passionate about designing for hospitality, multifamily and complex renovation projects..Brad Hus has been named an Associate. With more than 17 years of experience in urban planning and landscape design, Hus joined NSPJ in 2011 as a Landscape Architect and project manager, bringing thoughtful design details to landscape and site amenities.Todd Hicks, AIA, was named Associate Principal and a Director on the Board in 2022. Hicks, who came to NSPJ in 2014, has more than 30 years experience in custom residential and vacation home designs and remodels. He has extensive experience in country estates in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and urban estates in Mission Hills, Leawood, Lake Lotawana and most KC metro cities.ABOUT NSPJ ARCHITECTSHeadquartered in Prairie Village, Kan., NSPJ Architects is a full-service firm that specializes in luxury residential design, landscape design, land planning, commercial and sustainable design. With more than 60 years of experience, our award-winning Architects create timeless designs with distinctive detail and proportion with a legacy of design excellence. Our client-focused approach and extensive experience enables us to listen to a client's needs and accomplish their vision. Learn more at .

