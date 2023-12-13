Gary Sinise To Receive The Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award From The Beaufort Film Society

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gary Sinise

Beaufort International Film Festival

Gary Sinise Character Portrayals

Renowned actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise to be honored in Beaufort, SC

- Ron Tucker President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Beaufort Film Society is delighted to announce that renowned actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise will be honored with the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), scheduled for February 20-25, 2024, in Beaufort, S.C.

Gary Sinise's stage, television and film career has spanned nearly fifty years. Beginning in 1974, he co-founded Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company then twenty years later for his performance as Lt. Dan Taylor in the blockbuster film Forrest Gump, he received nominations for Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Academy Awards, and earned Best Supporting Actor Award from the National Board of Review and the Commander's Award from the Disabled American Veterans. Other film credits include Apollo 12, Ransom, The Green Mile and The Human Stain.

His most recent film and television work include, I Still Believe, Good Joe Bell and 13 Reasons Why. Sinise is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time SAG Award winner for his roles in Truman and George Wallace. Gary also starred in the CBS television series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and CSI: NY.

For over forty years Gary has stood as an advocate on behalf of America's service members, but following the attacks of September 11, 2001, Gary's dedication to our nation's active duty defenders, veterans, first responders and their families has become a tireless crusade of support, service and gratitude for all those who protect our freedom and serve our country.

In 2003, after several USO handshake tours, he formed the Lt. Dan Band and began entertaining troops serving at home and abroad. Over the years, the 13 piece cover band has performed hundreds of shows for charities and fundraisers supporting wounded heroes, Gold Star families, veterans and troops around the world. The Lt. Dan Band is scheduled to perform a concert in Beaufort during the period of the film festival.

In 2011, in an effort to expand his individual efforts, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation with the mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need.

BIFF, now in its 18th year, continues to celebrate the art of filmmaking and honors those who have made significant contributions to the industry. The festival serves as a platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to showcase their work and engage with audiences in the historic and picturesque Lowcountry setting of Beaufort, South Carolina.

For more information about the 18th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival. The festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry. Sponsors for the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award are Leslie and Landon Thorne.

Teena Maddox

Brodeur Partners

+ +1 857-321-2883

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other