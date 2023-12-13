IDF Confirms Attack On Hezbollah Areas In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 13 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday confirmed that it has attacked several areas in South Lebanon from where Hezbollah had allegedly fired the rockets.

The IDF, in a statement, said that Israel Air Force fighter jet struck several sites in southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire allegedly on northern side of Israel.

It said that the Israel ground forces had also struck several militant cells inside the Lebanese border. The IDF had attacked after rockets were allegedly fired from Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra.

Israel is facing a security threat in north from Hezbollah which is backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

There are also less possibilities of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel as the Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasarullah has not made any comments whether Hezbollah will join the war during his two public addresses since October 7.

--IANS

aal/dan