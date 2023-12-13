Invalda INVL Investor's Calendar For 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar: 8 April 2024 – audited annual financial reports and annual report. 31 May 2024 – factsheet for 3 months of 2024. 30 August 2024 – semi–annual report of 2024. 29 November 2024 – factsheet for 9 months of 2024.

