Invalda INVL Investor's Calendar For 2024


12/13/2023 9:49:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:
8 April 2024 – audited annual financial reports and annual report.
31 May 2024 – factsheet for 3 months of 2024.
30 August 2024 – semi–annual report of 2024.
29 November 2024 – factsheet for 9 months of 2024.

Person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail ...


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

