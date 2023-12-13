Smartcare Software Announces Name Change To Aaniie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great care is built on great relationships. Aaniie's advanced caregiver/Client matching helps providers place the right caregiver with every client.

With Aaniie Kids, childcare placement agencies help families thrive

Smartcare Software, the leading software provider for home care providers, signals growth with a new name as unique as the platform - Aaniie.

- Scott Zielski, Smartcare Software CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of the leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Electronic Resource Planning (ERP) platform for mobile care in the home, is pleased to announce it is changing its name from Smartcare to Aaniie to reflect the next phase of market leadership in the world of care.

"We continue to lead innovative care in the home and advance mobile care," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. "Our foundational workflow technology is beneficial wherever mobile caregivers deliver care throughout the continuum of life - from childcare to senior care. We want to create a brand name as unique and forward-thinking as we are, so we feel the time is right to adopt a new name that better represents our vision to simplify the world of care through technology."

Aaniie's market leadership in the home care industry led to a natural expansion to serve providers who manage care in senior living communities and childcare at home. The company's focus is creating world-class workflows and mobile solutions that bring care to life and help providers, caregivers, and families connect to achieve the best outcomes. Aaniie represents more than an overarching company name; it will help distinguish the company's unique product offerings to cover the continuum of mobile care in the home. For example, "Aaniie Home Care," "Aaniie Communities," and the upcoming "Aaniie Kids" release.

"Our move from Smartcare to Aaniie reflects the next chapter of our industry-leading care platform," continues Zielski. "It focuses us on our mission to support the world of care by using our innovative technology to solve the major challenges facing providers, including finding and retaining caregivers. Aaniie will continue to expand its visionary leadership with everything we build."

The company name change is a bold step forward as Aaniie further strengthens its platform offerings and expands its world-class care platform, bringing the organization into a new chapter - all with the same team users have worked with for years. Aaniie users and supporters will see official changes soon as the company updates its website and social media presence with the new Aaniie brand.

For more information, visit

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie, formerly Smartcare Software, is the developer of a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

Sharon Morrisette

Smartcare Software

+1 651-398-4826

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn