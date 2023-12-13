Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers for

The Business Research Company's Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The vertical farming market is anticipated to achieve a market size of $14.33 billion by 2027, with a 23.3% CAGR, according to TBRC's Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2023.

The vertical farming market is expanding due to the increase in urbanization. North America region is projected to dominate the vertical farming market share. Key players in the vertical farming market include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution, American Hydroponics, CropOne, Freight Farms, Green Sense Farms, Heliospectra Ab, Illumitex Inc., Infarms, Osram, and Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Vertical Farming Market Segments

.By Component: Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Other Components

.By Structure: Shipping Container, Building-Based

.By Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

.By Crop Type: Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plant

.By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

.By Geography: The global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vertical Farming market involves cultivating vegetables in vertically stacked layers using hydroponic, aeroponic, or soil growing techniques. This method is employed in challenging conditions, such as areas with limited or unavailable arable land, to produce food. It utilizes mineral nutrition solutions for growing food in water without soil. The primary advantages of this approach include mitigating soil-related cultivation issues like soil-borne pests, diseases, and insects.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vertical Farming Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vertical Farming Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vertical Farming Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

