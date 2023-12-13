Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers for
The Business Research Company's Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The vertical farming market size is expected to grow to $14.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.3%.”
The vertical farming market is expanding due to the increase in urbanization. North America region is projected to dominate the vertical farming market share. Key players in the vertical farming market include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution, American Hydroponics, CropOne, Freight Farms, Green Sense Farms, Heliospectra Ab, Illumitex Inc., Infarms, Osram, and Plenty Unlimited Inc.
Vertical Farming Market Segments
.By Component: Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Other Components
.By Structure: Shipping Container, Building-Based
.By Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics
.By Crop Type: Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plant
.By Application: Indoor, Outdoor
.By Geography: The global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Vertical Farming market involves cultivating vegetables in vertically stacked layers using hydroponic, aeroponic, or soil growing techniques. This method is employed in challenging conditions, such as areas with limited or unavailable arable land, to produce food. It utilizes mineral nutrition solutions for growing food in water without soil. The primary advantages of this approach include mitigating soil-related cultivation issues like soil-borne pests, diseases, and insects.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Vertical Farming Market Trends And Strategies
4. Vertical Farming Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Vertical Farming Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
