(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The cognitive assessment and training market is anticipated to achieve a size of $12.31 billion by 2027, with a 25.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2023.

The cognitive assessment and training market is expanding due to the increased adoption of e-learning. North America region is projected to dominate the cognitive assessment and training market share. Key players in the cognitive assessment and training market include Cambridge Cognition, Cogstate, Pearson, CogniFit, Lumosity, Posit Science Corp., Bracket Global, Neurocog Trials Inc., Total Brain, Medavante Inc., and Signant Health.

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Segments

.By Component: Solutions, Services

.By Organization Size: Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

.By Vertical: Healthcare And Life Sciences, Education, Corporate, Other Verticals

.By Application: Clinical Trials, Learning, Research, Other ApplicationsBy Geography: The global cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Cognitive assessment and training refer to the mental process of learning and comprehending things through senses and experience. An individual's psychological processes and rate of information processing are formally evaluated in cognitive learning.

Read More On The Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cognitive Services Global Market Report 2023



IoT Security Global Market Report 2023



IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: /

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Information Technology Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027