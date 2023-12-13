(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticipated 8.4% Growth Rate Predicted for Global Oat Milk Market Throughout the Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Oat Milk Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The oat milk market is anticipated to achieve a market size of $4.21 billion by 2027, with an 8.4% CAGR, according to TBRC's Oat Milk Global Market Report 2023.

The oat milk market is expanding due to the increasing vegan population. Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the oat milk market share. Key players in the oat milk market include Thrive Market, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Rise Brewing, PepsiCo (US), Pacific Food, Oatly AB, Happy Planet Foods (US), Elmhurst, Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Danone, and Califia Farms.

Oat Milk Market Segments

.By Source: Organic, Conventional

.By End User: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Baby Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

.By Product: Plain, Flavoured

.By Packaging Form: Carton, Bottle

.By Geography: The global oat milk market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oat milk is a plant-based milk made from liquefied oats. It is a lactose-free drink that is widely used as a replacement for dairy milk in the preparation of coffee and tea, various smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easily cultivated, so this makes the products more economical and available at any part of the time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oat Milk Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oat Milk Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oat Milk Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

