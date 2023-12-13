UFANDAO: Revolutionizing Fundraising With Gamification And Privacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- UFANDAO, an innovative and gamified fundraising platform, is gearing up for its launch in India, bringing a fresh approach to fundraising that prioritizes transparency and user privacy.With the tagline "Transparent fundraising with Complete Privacy," UFANDAO sets out to offer a unique fundraising experience. Unlike traditional fundraising platforms, UFANDAO emphasizes transparency while safeguarding user data, making it a win-win for fundraisers and donors alike.The platform's core features include:Complete Security: Your Privacy Matters – UFANDAO is committed to ensuring user data security. Personal information is handled with the utmost care, protecting users from unwanted phone calls and email spam. Fundraising takes place in a secure and private environment.No Intermediaries – UFANDAO empowers users by eliminating third-party interference. Fundraisers maintain full control over their campaigns without the intrusion of intermediaries, ensuring that the fundraising process aligns with their vision.Instant Direct Donations – Powered by advanced technology, UFANDAO enables Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers for seamless and direct donations between community members. This direct approach eradicates delays and intermediary steps.Global Support Network – UFANDAO's international community enables fundraisers to receive contributions from individuals around the world, transcending geographical boundaries and offering a global platform for raising funds.Versatile Donations Options – Fundraisers can choose their preferred method for receiving donations, including WISE, PayPal, UPI, standard bank and even crypto transfers, ensuring flexibility and convenience for donors.Gamified & Fun Experience – UFANDAO introduces an engaging and enjoyable fundraising journey. Users can connect with others, build networks, and invite friends and family to join, all while earning rewards for their contributions.UFANDAO's launch in India promises to reshape the fundraising landscape by infusing transparency, privacy, and an enjoyable user experience.For more information about UFANDAO, please visit .About UFANDAOUFANDAO is a cutting-edge fundraising platform that combines gamification, privacy, and transparency to revolutionize the way fundraising is conducted. With a focus on empowering fundraisers and creating an enjoyable user experience, UFANDAO aims to make fundraising accessible, secure, and rewarding.

