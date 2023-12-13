Exclusive Workshop Hosted By KDG Will Empower Local Nonprofits To Excel In Uncertain Times

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KDG will be hosting an exclusive strategic planning workshop for Lehigh Valley nonprofit organizations on January 18.

- Kyle David, President & CEO

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KDG is excited to announce its upcoming workshop designed especially for nonprofit organizations, "Fortify and Thrive : Building Resilient Organizations in Uncertain Times," part of the KDG Elevate Series of workshop and networking events. This transformative event is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2024, at KDG's headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, starting at 9:00 AM.

"Fortify and Thrive" is designed exclusively for nonprofit leaders and organizations, focusing on empowering them to thrive amidst economic and social uncertainty. The workshop will offer invaluable insights and practical strategies to strengthen nonprofit foundations. It will include presentations from leading business experts and collaborative activities that bring nonprofit leaders from various organizations to discuss where they see their organizations excelling in 2024.

Kyle David, President & CEO of KDG and a business lecturer at Muhlenberg College, will host the event alongside Matt Harwick, Vice President of Professional Services at KDG. Together, these two presenters have decades of experience in business strategy, customer experience, and nonprofit fundraising and mission building.

"In these challenging times, it's crucial for nonprofit organizations to be resilient and adaptable. Our workshop aims to provide the tools and knowledge necessary for these organizations to not just survive but thrive," said Kyle David.

Attendees can expect to gain expertise in key areas such as structural insight, economic adaptability, and risk management for mission building. The workshop will dive deep into identifying and addressing structural issues within nonprofits, aligning them with the ever-changing economic landscape, and effectively managing risks to drive organizational success.

As a gesture of support to the nonprofit community, KDG is offering a special discount on registration. Use the code FORTIFY99 to register at an exclusive price of $99.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit #/ . Don't miss this opportunity to start 2024 with the confidence and strategies your nonprofit needs to succeed in any environment.

Event Details:

Date: January 18, 2024

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: KDG Headquarters, 1624 Hausman Rd, Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18104

About KDG: KDG is a leading provider of technology and digital services to businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit .

