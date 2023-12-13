R3i Impact Foundation's Visionary Planet43 Program Is Mobilizing $1 Billion For Advancing SDG Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R3i Founder Leesa Soulodre

The Giving Back Fund

R3i Impact Foundation

In a seismic shift for philanthropy, this R3i initiative has set its sights on unleashing a tsunami of catalytic capital into climate and healthcare innovation.

- Leesa Soulodre, Founder of R3i BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On the landmark COP23 Dubai Deal, the R3i Impact Foundation, a member of The Giving Back Fund's family of charities, has announced its visionary Planet43 Program to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. This visionary initiative has set its sights on mobilizing a staggering $1 billion over the next decade, unleashing a tsunami of catalytic capital into the realms of climate and healthcare innovation. The mission? Nothing short of reshaping the world by scaling transformative technological impact and propelling our communities towards advancing our Sustainable Development Goals.Deeptech solutions are essential in addressing climate change and healthcare challenges. Hardware innovation, in particular, is crucial for medtech and climate solutions, driving progress in various sectors. However, traditional funding sources often fall short of supporting these ventures, leaving them at risk of failure. While they offer innovative, accelerated, and sustainable solutions to complex global problems impacting industries such as healthcare, clean energy, security, and advanced manufacturing, transitioning from research grants to attracting venture capital can be challenging, often stranding them in the "Valley of Death."The Planet43 Program addresses this issue by providing catalytic capital to bridge the "Capital Missing Middle” and equipping visionary founders with the resources, market access, and entrepreneurial expertise needed to make a scalable impact. The R3i Impact Foundation invites donors to support the initiative through taxable 501(c)3 donations.The Planet43 Consortium, established by the R3i Impact Foundation in collaboration with R3I Capital and R3i Ventures, is pivotal in bridging the funding gap. The R3i Impact Foundation draws on the governance and oversight expertise and best practices of its fiscal sponsor, The Giving Back Fund, a philanthropic institutional fiscal sponsor with 27 years of experience. Partners including 4Pines Fund Services, Bank of Montreal, JP Morgan, FORVIS, Detexian, Cooley LLP, and Vedder Price contribute to this effort.Co-investment partners Striders Corporation and Hatcher+ support the inaugural Planet43 Singapore program with access to additional capital in Japan and Asia. This co-investment consortium ensures the founders focus on building their businesses rather than walking the streets for capital in a bear market. Esteemed partners like Microsoft and Nvidia provide tech perk support to R3i Ventures founder's ecosystem to reduce cash burn rates and invaluable technical assistance supporting their global scale.R3I Capital, with a track record of $2 billion in investments across three economic cycles, manages the R3i Future Fund, offering invaluable market access and access to capital. The team has integrated ESG into more than 210 asset owners and their managers, secured over $1 billion in non-dilutive R&D funding, and raised $800 million in fund and portfolio development. With a 5-year track record of double-digit IRR performance, they are a strong partner to support "catalytic" impact and performance.R3i Capital has committed to addressing the gender-climate nexus by prioritizing women at the forefront of its AI-powered due diligence processes. The Consortium recognizes that climate change disproportionately affects women and is underrepresented in the tech and AI sectors. Therefore, we have implemented a proactive approach to ensure that women-led and women-focused climate tech and AI initiatives receive the attention and support they deserve. By strongly emphasizing gender diversity and inclusivity in our due diligence and impact reporting, we aim to foster innovation and solutions that empower women and drive positive change in the fight against climate change.The R3i Impact Foundation invites Entrepreneurs, Family Offices, Academia, Endowments, and Corporations to support climate adaptation and healthcare through taxable 501(c)3 donations. This initiative aims to bridge the funding gap for deeptech and medtech innovation, equipping visionary founders with the resources and expertise needed to make a scalable impact.Join the R3i Impact Foundation in this transformative journey to empower deeptech and medtech innovators, bridge the Capital Missing Middle, and unlock the full potential of innovation to advance the SDGs. Only together can we accelerate impact.About R3i Impact FoundationR3i Impact Foundation, powered by The Giving Back Fund, is a dedicated US-based 501(c)3 not-for-profit foundation built to deploy one billion dollars into catalytic equity grants and LP allocations for climate and healthcare innovation that will advance the Sustainable Development Goals. VisitAbout R3I CapitalR3I Capital, a signatory to Beyond The Billion® (launched as The Billion Dollar Fund for Women®) and the Climate+Positive Investing Alliance, is an ERA-registered deeptech venture capital firm based in Delaware. Through its R3i Future Fund, R3i invests globally in highly scalable IP-based emerging technology companies with a tangible ESG product impact and artificial intelligence advantage. VisitAbout R3i VenturesR3i Ventures is a Singapore headquartered Deeptech and MedTech Innovation advisory firm and think tank that works with Governments, Corporations, and Academia on the development of deeptech innovation ecosystems and policy foresight. R3i's Planet43 programs provide the acceleration, capitalization, and commercialization pathway for founders to scale their product-based ESG impact. Since 2020, R3i Ventures has supercharged 286 deeptech and medtech companies through its gender lens boot camps and land and expand programs, partnering with governments and accelerators across three continents. VisitAbout the Giving Back FundThe Giving Back Fund is a national nonprofit organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving by professional athletes, celebrities, high-net-worth individuals, existing nonprofit organizations, corporations, and others who truly desire to give back. We provide philanthropic consulting, management, and administrative services while operating as a flexible, convenient vehicle for establishing individual foundations and fiscally sponsored projects under a governance structure like that of a community foundation. By offering a straightforward and cost-effective approach to philanthropy, high-level expertise and professional services, and carefully targeted giving opportunities, The Giving Back Fund helps those who want to give back to society and to the communities that have nurtured them. Visit .

