Global Automotive Plastics Market Is Projectedto Grow At A 8.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The automotive plastics market is anticipated to achieve a size of $56.02 billion by 2027, with an 8.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2023.

The automotive plastics market is expanding due to the rising demand for lightweight and electric vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the automotive plastics market share. Key players in the automotive plastics market include BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, DuPont, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Magna International, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A., and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV.

.By Vehicle Type: Conventional/Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

.By Product Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

.By Geography: The global automotive plasticsmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive plastics refers to a polymer used in automotive vehicles to design and produce parts that provide mechanical strength, withstand shear stress, wear metal stress, offer aesthetic appearance, and are utilized in making the automotive body. These plastic components mainly replace the various metal parts in automobiles as they provide similar properties such as stiffness, flame retardancy, and others.

