Lip Care Product Market Poised To Reach $2.95 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Lip Care Product Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The lip care product market is anticipated to achieve a size of $2.95 billion by 2027, with a 5.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's Lip Care Product Global Market Report 2023.

The lip care product market is expanding due to increasing urbanization. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the lip care product market share. Key players in the lip care product market include L'Oreal Groupe, Unilever PLC, Bayer AG, Kao Corporation, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., The Clorox Company, Carma Labs Inc., EOS Products LLC, Carma Laboratories Inc.

Lip Care Product Market Segments

.By Product Type: Lip Balm, Lip Butter, Lip Conditioner, Lip Scrub, Other Product Types

.By Gender: Female, Male

.By Packaging Range: Stick Packaging, Tube Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Other Packaging Ranges

.By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Pharmacy And Drug Store, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global lip care productmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lip care products used to improve the condition of lips by moisturizing, protecting, and healing them. Lip care products are used to replenish lips overnight and make them supple and less chapped.

