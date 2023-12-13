Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The compression wear and shapewear market is anticipated to achieve a size of $6.2 billion by 2027, with a 6.8% CAGR, according to TBRC's Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2023.

The compression wear and shapewear market is anticipated to achieve a size of $6.2 billion by 2027, with a 6.8% CAGR, according to TBRC's Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2023.

The compression wear and shapewear market is expanding due to rapid urbanization. The North America region is projected to dominate the compression wear and shapewear market share. Key players in the compression wear and shapewear market include 2XU Pty. Ltd., Acme-McCrary Corporation, Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, CWX, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, Hanesbrands Inc., and Jockey International Inc.

Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Segments

.By Product Type: Compression Wear, Shapewear

.By Gender: Male, Female

.By Application: Performance And Recovery, Body Shaping And Lifestyle

.By Distribution Channel: Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Channels

.By Geography: The global compression wear and shapewearmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compression wear and shapewear refer to tight-fitted garments that have the elastic property of shapewear, which provides compression, improves posture, and makes the back straighter and firmer. Shapewear also helps to walk and sit and reduces excessive tension on the back, especially for those who sit for extended periods.

