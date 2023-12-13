Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market To Grow At 15.1% Throughout Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market is anticipated to achieve a size of $441.5 billion by 2027, with a 15.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2023.

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market is expanding due to the increase in the population of elderly individuals. The North America region is projected to dominate the preventive healthcare technologies and services market share. Key players in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market include Omnicell Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., McKesson Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Medtronic, and Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Segments

.By Type: Early Detection and Screening Technologies, Vaccines, Chronic Disease Management Technologies, Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors

.By Application: Hospitals, Clinics

.By Geography: The global preventive healthcare technologies and servicesmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services market encompasses screenings, check-ups, and patient counseling to detect and prevent health issues. Devices in preventive healthcare technology are commonly employed to monitor daily health patterns such as blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. These technologies and services in preventive healthcare are utilized by healthcare providers to take measures and identify future illnesses and treatments.

