Copado Expands Beta Access To Copadogpt For All Customers, Revolutionizing Saas Devops With AI

Copado , the leader in DevOps for enterprise SaaS, today announced the expansion of the beta program for CopadoGPT , its groundbreaking AI platform, to all Copado customers. This strategic move comes after months of internal use and validation by select customers, showcasing the platform's robust capabilities and significant value addition. CopadoGPT is not just an AI DevOps advisor, it's a cross-platform, DevOps intelligence layer with a decade of Salesforce expertise, designed to improve time to value, increase customer satisfaction and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

In an industry where efficiency and innovation are paramount, CopadoGPT addresses critical pain points by offering expert advice on Copado usage and Salesforce DevOps best practices. It accelerates test generation for Copado Robotic Testing, enriches user stories, and generates comprehensive release notes. This expansion is a testament to Copado's commitment to driving customer success and digital transformation through AI-first strategies.

"Copado is an AI-first company with a focus on maximizing the customer experience. The expansion of CopadoGPT's beta access marks a significant milestone in our journey to embed AI deeply into the fabric of Salesforce DevOps. This AI DevOps advisor is not just a tool; it's a partner that enhances our customers' capabilities to innovate rapidly and with confidence," said Federico Larsen, Chief Technology Officer at Copado. "With dozens of use cases, CopadoGPT is changing the way people work. We are excited to embed a decade's worth of DevOps know-how into an AI platform and make it easily accessible for our customers."

"To ensure value and market fit, we made Copado customer zero for CopadoGPT," said Nick Cook, Vice President of Customer Success at Copado. "We found it is more than just an AI platform; it's a revolution in customer support and success. By providing precise, AI-driven insights and support, we're not only solving problems faster but also preempting them, ensuring a smoother, more efficient experience for all our users. As just one example, since we started using CopadoGPT on our support teams, we've realized a 25% improvement in the time required to resolve a case."

CopadoGPT is the culmination of Copado's ten-year journey in Salesforce DevOps, now serving as the DevOps intelligence layer within the Copado DevOps platform. It's a testament to Copado's AI-first approach, establishing that AI-driven enhancements are leveraged internally to maximize customer value before general availability and ensuring that every product release is informed by real-world use and efficacy. CopadoGPT will continue to be leveraged and expanded to power new product capabilities on the roadmap to drive digital transformation forward.

"Generative AI TuringBots are improving software development and bringing a DevOps-specific product to market is a significant step forward for this industry," said Diego Lo Giudice, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester. "Copado's approach of combining deep DevOps domain knowledge with the power of GenAI will enable SaaS development teams to significantly make their development and deployment processes much more productive."

Copado customers can sign up for the CopadoGPT beta with this form . To learn more, visit Copado in booth 5 at the Salesforce World Tour in New York City on December 14.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and AI-driven test automation platform for enterprise SaaS applications. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado helps development teams build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,200 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado has a 4.99 star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. Each month, Copado processes 50 million DevOps transactions and upskills more than 80,000 tech professionals in the world's largest DevOps community. More information can be found at: .

