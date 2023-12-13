VistaJet Crowned The Best Private Flight Brand By Two Leading Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



VistaJet named 'Best of the Best' by Robb Report Hong Kong;

Also awarded 'Best AOC Charter Operator' for the fifth year* at the Asian Business Aviation Association's Icons of Aviation Awards; Vista recorded 68% year-on-year growth in flight hours across the Asia Pacific region as at September 2023.



Hong Kong/Singapore, December 13 th 2023 - VistaJet, the world's first and only global business aviation company, has been proudly honored by Robb Report Hong Kong as the 'Best of the Best' in the aviation category for 2023.

VistaJet also clinched the title of 'Best AOC Charter Operator' from the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) for a fifth year running.

'Best of the Best' by Robb Report Hong Kong is an annual print and digital compendium in which the best brands, products, services, places, and experiences are bestowed with the ultimate accolade, celebrating the marriage of remarkable craftsmanship, exceptional design, and impeccable quality.

The AsBAA Icons of Aviation Awards are voted by the private aviation community, to recognize best business practices, operations standards, and service excellence in the industry.

“It is an honor to receive these two prestigious awards that are highly recognized in both the luxury and private aviation sectors. We couldn't have done it without the trust of our clients, and the dedication of our global team, who delivers the highest standards on every flight. We are truly proud of what we have accomplished during our soon-to-be 20 years in the industry. This is just the beginning." - Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer, VistaJet.

“We are delighted to honor VistaJet as an award winner in the Aviation category of Best of the Best 2023, Robb Report Hong Kong's annual anthology of the finest luxury brands, products, and experiences. VistaJet is a leader in the aviation field, and the company's continued excellence and pioneering initiatives are a testament to its success.” - Tak Man, CEO, Robb Report Hong Kong

“On behalf of the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), I am delighted to congratulate VistaJet on winning the Best AOC Charter Operator award at the AsBAA Icons of Aviation (IOA) 2023 awards gala. This award is a testament to VistaJet's commitment to providing its customers with the highest quality charter service. VistaJet has consistently set the bar high for the industry, and we are proud to recognize their achievements as a leading AOC charter operator in Asia. We look forward to an even bigger and better IOA in 2024, and we encourage all our members to continue to strive for excellence. Our utmost congratulations again to VistaJet on their well-deserved award.” - Jenny Lau, Chairwoman Asian Business Aviation Association

As at September 2023, Vista's total flight hours grew over 22% globally across its leading VistaJet and XO brands. The Group's strong growth included rapid expansion in Asia, which witnessed an impressive 68% growth rate in flight hours year-on-year. The VistaJet Program membership delivered an increase of over 40% globally and 16% in Asia year-on-year. Add-on hours by existing Members grew 46% year-on-year for Vista and 13% in Asia as demand for private travel remains strong.

The demand for ultra-long-range travel to and from Asia has been a significant factor propelling this growth. This has been serviced by the Vista Members' fleet of more than 360 aircraft covering all categories, from short-range aircraft to its flagship Global 7500, the largest and longest-range business jets in the world, able to fly 17 hours non-stop.

VistaJet recently launched the aviation industry's first 360 Wellness program, spanning four continents and 20 disciplines. The program provides comprehensive pre-flight, in-flight, post-flight and at-destination wellbeing experiences. The VistaJet Wellness program is meticulously tailored for its Members, and the seamless services help passengers stay at their best throughout their travels.

In the lead-up to its 20th anniversary in 2024, VistaJet will continue to pioneer better ways to fly and live with its exclusive offerings.

* The last AsBAA Icons of Aviation Awards took place in 2019. The event was placed on hold between 2020-2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. The company has flown corporations, governments, and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours and guaranteed access to the Vista Members' fleet of over 360 mid, long, and ultra-long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista - the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

