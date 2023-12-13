Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Focus On Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, And Needleless Connectors

The global home infusion therapy market in 2022 was valued at US$23.55 billion. The market is expected to be worth US$38.71 billion in 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8.64% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

As chronic diseases become increasingly widespread worldwide, necessitating long-term treatment, home infusion therapy emerges as a more effective and efficient option for administration. Therefore, surging prevalence of various chronic diseases is one of the main factors that would drive the demand for home infusion therapies in the forthcoming years.

Collaborations, new product development, investments connected to growing capabilities, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and agreements, and investments in research and development are just a few of the major strategies used by the players.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers :

The market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as surging prevalence of chronic diseases, lifestyle changes along with rapid urbanization, increasing diabetic population and rising inclination of patients towards home based care The prevalence of heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and cancer, major drivers of illness, disability, deaths and healthcare costs, all increase with aging.

The poor compliance with treatment, poor tolerance of therapy and the presence of underlying or associated diseases makes the elder age group more vulnerable to chronic diseases. Resultantly, the aging global population contributes to increased chronic diseases, especially in older adults needing long-term care, fueling the demand for home infusion therapies.

Thus, the need for home infusion therapies is growing as the global population ages, which in turn, has augmented the growth of the global home infusion therapy market.

Challenges :

However, some challenges are also impeding the growth of the market such as high risk of failure associated with home infusion medical devices and limited reimbursement for homecare.

Trends :

The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as emerging potential in chemotherapy, rising cases of Parkinson's disease, growing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and technological advancements.

The immune-negotiated patients receiving infusion therapy at hospitals are at a greater risk, making home care setting the best alternative to receiving safe treatment, augmenting the preference towards home infusion therapy among patients, which is anticipated to be a vital factor driving the overall market's growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the home infusion therapy market. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the use of in-home care and home infusions has increased to free up space in hospitals and ensure patient safety. The continuous concerns over the spread of COVID-19 infection have considerably accelerated patient interest in home infusion therapy.

Moreover, to fight against the disease, the immune system of the patients needed to boost. Hence, the administration of required nutrition was provided to the patients through home infusion therapies. After the pandemic, home infusions became the new standard for patients thus, supporting the market development over the forecasted period.

Key Attributes: