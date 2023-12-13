Acrow’S Modular Steel Bridge Restores Flood-Damaged Route In Remote Montana Wilderness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapidly installed structure provides access for area residents and visitors to the Custer Gallatin National Forest

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has noted one of its modular steel bridges was recently installed to restore access to East Rosebud Lake in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana. The area had been cut off to vehicles since historic flooding in June 2022 caused catastrophic damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure across many areas of the South-Central part of the state.



In Alpine, a community of 67 seasonal cabin owners on East Rosebud Lake, 80 stranded residents were rescued by the Montana National Guard when the bridge on the only route to the area was washed away. In addition, the damaged infrastructure prohibited access to the nearby East Rosebud Campground, a very popular U.S. Forest Service-operated destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

One week after the flood, forest engineers flew over the area and determined that in addition to the washout of the main bridge, three miles of the route had been destroyed. By late summer, a design consultant was hired, and a helicopter equipped with light detection and ranging was able to provide a detailed topographical survey of the damage. Because of the long lead time required to restore the infrastructure permanently, a proposal for the construction of a long-term temporary bridge and road was put out for bid, with Thompson Contractors awarded the project in March 2023.

As reconnecting residents and visitors as quickly as possible was a priority, the U.S. Forest Service selected a modular steel Acrow 700XS® bridge for the project. Rapidly assembled, Acrow's components are easily delivered to the most remote or challenging locations. The single-lane bridge is 160 feet (48) long and 13 feet, 7 inches (4.14 m) wide, with an epoxy aggregate deck surface, and is designed to HL-93 loading. Acrow's components arrived at the site in late May, with assembly largely completed in June by the installing contractor, Thompson Contractors. High water conditions delayed the installation of the bridge for several weeks, but when the water receded, the structure was installed with a cantilever launch, using a temporary pier, and opened to traffic on August 4. The bridge is expected to be in place for at least two years until the new bridge is designed and built, at which point Acrow's bridge will be disassembled and stored by the U.S. Forest Service for future use.

“Acrow's cost-effective components are in-stock and available for immediate delivery to provide an accelerated, reliable solution to restoring damaged or destroyed infrastructure,” said Kevin Traynor, Acrow's Business Development Manager, Mountain States.“Available for rent or purchase, they are quickly and easily built and installed, and easily disassembled to facilitate safe, rapid re-deployment.”

Added Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales and Military Business Development,“Acrow's ability to provide crucial structural components quickly and economically is built upon our decades of experience in restoring traffic lifelines in emergency situations across the globe. Our proven solutions serve the needs of government agencies and contractors alike.”

