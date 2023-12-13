Five-Day Road Closures On Umm Lekhba Interchange

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, announced a 5-day road closure at Umm Lekhba (Landmark) Interchange on the bridge linking Al Qaabiya Street with Al Shamal Road in the direction of Doha.

This closure is to facilitate maintenance work, starting from Friday, December 15, until Wednesday, December 20.

Travelers heading from Al Qaabiya Street are advised to continue towards the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to the south and then use the Thani Bin Jassim Interchange to reach their destinations.