Indian Navy To Induct INS Tarmugli On Dec 14

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that the Indian Navy will induct the fast attack craft, INS Tarmugli, on December 14.

The ministry said that the ship has a unique distinction of having served under the flag of two nations with three names during her distinguished service till date.

“Commissioned in the Indian Navy as INS Tillanchang, a Trinkat Class ship, she was in active service till 2006, and thereafter gifted to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) as part of diplomatic outreach in the IOR,” the ministry said.

It said that the ship was commissioned into MNDF as MCGS Huravee on April 16, 2006 and served there till its decommissioning in May 2023.

The ministry said that the ship was returned to the Indian Navy, which also provided an in-service Waterjet Fast Attack Craft, INS Tarmugli, to MNDF as the new MCGS Huravee.

“After detailed examination of the returned ship, a decision was taken to refurbish, repair and re-induct her into the force levels of the Indian Navy,” the ministry said.

It said that the ship has undergone extensive repair and upgradation by the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam, over the last six months, and is scheduled to be commissioned as 'INS Tarmugli' on December 14 at Visakhapatnam.

