Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In Jenin In Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, December 13 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Wednesday killed a 29-year old Palestinian in Jenin in the occupied West Bank during an Israeli raid in Jenin refugee camp
The director of Al Razi Hospital in Jenin, Fawaz Hammad, stated that the 29-year old Palestinian victim was shot in the head by Israeli sniper in the second day of Israel's second day of onslought against in the city.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli drones bombed a house in the Jenin refugee camp, adding that Israeli soldiers stormed the camp's mosques and used its loudspeakers to sing.
