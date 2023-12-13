Israel Arrested 4,000 Palestinians Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 13 (Petra) - A total of 4,000 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces since last October 7, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and a number of human rights organizations.In a statement Wednesday, the Palestinian organizations said Israeli forces arrested about 4,000 Palestinians, including 150 women and more than 255 children, since October 7, and issued 2,100 administrative detention orders, indicating that tally does not include arrests in the Gaza Strip.The statement noted more than 7,800 Palestinians prisoners are detained in the occupation jails, including about 2,870 administrative detainees.