Minor Fire In Sulfur Vessel At Aqaba Port Put Out-ASEZA

Aqaba, Dec. 13 (Petra) - A minor fire broke out in a sulfur cargo ship, docked at port of Aqaba, and affiliated with Jordan India Fertiliser Company (JIFCO).In a statement Wednesday, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) affirmed the fire was put out by the port's competent safety departments.Additionally, civil defense personnel arrived at the site to ensure that the blaze was completely controlled and extinguished, the statement said, adding that no material or human damage occurred.The necessary inspections and maintenance operations are being carried out and normal unloading operations will begin afterwards, the statement noted.Meanwhile, ASEZA's environmental workers followed up on all incident causes and its resulting ecological impact.