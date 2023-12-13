JAF: Attempt To Infiltrate, Smuggle Large Quantities Of Drugs Thwarted

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) - In continuation of the qualitative operations of Jordan's Border Guard forces in deterring attempts to harm the Kingdom's security and terrorize its citizens, the Eastern Military Zone on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle "large" quantities of narcotic substances from Syrian territory, despite the prevailing weather conditions and the region's difficult terrain.In a statement, an official military source at the General Command of Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army said Border Guard forces, in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) , monitored an attempt by a group of smugglers to cross Jordan's border illegally from Syrian territory and the rapid reaction patrols applied engagement rules and fired at drug traffickers.The source announced 119,000 Captagon pills, 14,800 Tramadol pills, and 1,748 marijuana palm-sized sheets were found, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.The source pointed out that the smugglers, who attempted to cross the Kingdom's border, are linked to the group that carried out yesterday's operation, which killed Sergeant First Class Iyad Nuaimi, stressing that the JAF will continue to deal "firmly" with any threat to Jordan border fronts and any efforts intended to undermine and destabilize the nation's security and terrorize its citizens.