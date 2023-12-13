JFDA: Action Underway To Complete Accreditation Requirements As Global Monitoring Entity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) - Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Nizar Mheidat, said action is underway to complete requirements for the administration's final accreditation as a global reference regulatory body.This certification comes through the World Health Organization (WHO) program to strengthen national regulatory systems (WHO Global Benchmarking Tool "GPT") and reach an "advanced" level of performance, as is the first regulatory establishment in the region concerned with food and drug monitoring, according to a JFDA statement.Mheidat's remarks came during a meeting with Representative of WHO in Jordan, Dr. Jamila Raabi, on Wednesday to follow up on the latest developments in JFDA's final accreditation as a global reference regulatory body and discuss requirements per stage and ways to overcome obstacles.Mheidat said JFDA intends to pursue its "qualitative" efforts to achieve its comprehensive vision of global excellence and entrepreneurship in the monitoring system over drug, food, and related materials.He added that this process seeks to ensure the "highest" levels of drug-related quality and effectiveness to support national pharmaceutical industry and its "competitive" opportunities globally, open foreign markets and enhance investment.Mheidat also valued WHO's "pivotal" role in the continuous technical support to JFDA and its "tangible" efforts to enhance continued cooperation and coordination to implement joint work programs.For her part, Dr. Raabi expressed her pride in the JFDA's commitment to achieving WHO requirements and recommendations and working together to improve and develop its performance, which would reflect "positively" on JFDA's monitoring and regulatory role that qualified it to reach the third or fourth level of efficacy to regulate locally produced and imported drugs.Thus, she noted JFDA is "eligible" to join the WHO's list of reference regulatory bodies across the world, which is an acknowledgment of the administration's strength and will also contribute to attract more investments to Jordanian pharmaceutical market, and open export prospects for Jordanian drugs in foreign markets, which is in line with outcomes of the Economic Modernization Vision 2022.