President Cyril Ramaphosa Appeals High Court Judgement Setting Aside Recognition Of His Majesty King Misuzulu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the judgement of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, setting aside the recognition of AmaZulu King, His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.



The court further ordered the President to institute an investigative committee to investigate allegations of violation of customary laws in the identification of King Misuzulu.



Following a study of the judgement, the President will apply for leave to appeal against the judgement. During the course of these legal processes, His Majesty King Misuzulu remains the identified heir to the throne.



President Ramaphosa calls on all members of the Royal family to continue working for the unity of ubukhosi bakwaZulu and to prioritise the interest of His Majesty's subjects. It is vital that all due processes are allowed to reach their natural conclusion without inflaming tensions.



