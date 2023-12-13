ICRC Issues Official Statement On Recently Freed Azerbaijani, Armenian Soldiers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), according to its mandate, have visited the released people to assess the treatment of detainees and conditions of their detention, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend .

She said that ICRC also created conditions for the detained individuals' maintaining contact with their families.

"We also visited them prior to the handover. They all expressed their willingness to return," the ICRC representative added.

Earlier, Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian personnel as a gesture of peace, inspired by humanist ideals, while Armenia released two Azerbaijani servicemen.

The Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing in April 2023 in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in bad weather conditions. They were later apprehended by Armenian soldiers.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel