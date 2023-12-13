ICRC Issues Official Statement On Recently Freed Azerbaijani, Armenian Soldiers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Representatives
of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), according
to its mandate, have visited the released people to assess the
treatment of detainees and conditions of their detention, Head of
the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan
Ilaha Huseynova told Trend .
She said that ICRC also created conditions for the detained
individuals' maintaining contact with their families.
"We also visited them prior to the handover. They all expressed
their willingness to return," the ICRC representative added.
Earlier, Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian personnel as a
gesture of peace, inspired by humanist ideals, while Armenia
released two Azerbaijani servicemen.
The Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and
Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing in April 2023 in the
Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in bad weather conditions.
They were later apprehended by Armenian soldiers.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.