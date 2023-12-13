               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ICRC Issues Official Statement On Recently Freed Azerbaijani, Armenian Soldiers


12/13/2023 9:22:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), according to its mandate, have visited the released people to assess the treatment of detainees and conditions of their detention, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend .

She said that ICRC also created conditions for the detained individuals' maintaining contact with their families.

"We also visited them prior to the handover. They all expressed their willingness to return," the ICRC representative added.

Earlier, Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian personnel as a gesture of peace, inspired by humanist ideals, while Armenia released two Azerbaijani servicemen.

The Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing in April 2023 in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in bad weather conditions. They were later apprehended by Armenian soldiers.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search