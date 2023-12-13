Turkmenistan Places High Value On Cooperation With United Nations.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 13. The
development of multifaceted strategic cooperation with the UN is
one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, Trend reports.
This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with the Assistant
Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional
Bureau for Europe and the CIS, UN Development Programme (UNDP),
Ivana Živković, who arrived in Ashgabat.
During the discussion, the parties emphasized that, having been
twice recognized by the UN as a neutral state, Turkmenistan plays
an active role in the international arena, cooperating fruitfully
with this largest and most authoritative organization and its
specialized agencies for many years.
They stated that environmental protection is one of the
priorities of the country's large-scale socioeconomic reforms, that
the national environmental strategy is being successfully
implemented, and that Turkmenistan actively cooperates with major
international organizations, particularly the UN, in this area.
The parties recalled that the UN Development Program is actively
involved in the development of Turkmenistan's national digital
network, which is a priority.
In this regard, the need was stressed to continue cooperation on
the exchange of best practices in this area, the search for new
sustainable ways of economic development, the improvement of public
services, and the improvement of the qualification level of civil
servants.
Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between UNDP and
Turkmenistan has continued to develop actively, covering a wide
range of areas of joint activity.
Both sides pay special attention to strengthening sustainable
economic development, social inclusion, and environmental
sustainability.
