Turkmenistan Places High Value On Cooperation With United Nations.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 13. The development of multifaceted strategic cooperation with the UN is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS, UN Development Programme (UNDP), Ivana Živković, who arrived in Ashgabat.

During the discussion, the parties emphasized that, having been twice recognized by the UN as a neutral state, Turkmenistan plays an active role in the international arena, cooperating fruitfully with this largest and most authoritative organization and its specialized agencies for many years.

They stated that environmental protection is one of the priorities of the country's large-scale socioeconomic reforms, that the national environmental strategy is being successfully implemented, and that Turkmenistan actively cooperates with major international organizations, particularly the UN, in this area.

The parties recalled that the UN Development Program is actively involved in the development of Turkmenistan's national digital network, which is a priority.

In this regard, the need was stressed to continue cooperation on the exchange of best practices in this area, the search for new sustainable ways of economic development, the improvement of public services, and the improvement of the qualification level of civil servants.

Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between UNDP and Turkmenistan has continued to develop actively, covering a wide range of areas of joint activity.

Both sides pay special attention to strengthening sustainable economic development, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

