Turkish FM To Visit Azerbaijan


12/13/2023 9:22:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is arriving in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via diplomatic sources.

The Turkish minister is scheduled to hold a number of meetings in Baku.

Hakan Fidan visited Azerbaijan on October 10 to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Non-Aligned Movement.

