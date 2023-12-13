Turkish FM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan is arriving in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via
diplomatic sources.
The Turkish minister is scheduled to hold a number of meetings
in Baku.
Hakan Fidan visited Azerbaijan on October 10 to participate in
the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Council of the
Non-Aligned Movement.
