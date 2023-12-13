Turkish FM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is arriving in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via diplomatic sources.

The Turkish minister is scheduled to hold a number of meetings in Baku.

Hakan Fidan visited Azerbaijan on October 10 to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel