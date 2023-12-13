Uzbekistan, Hungarian Inpark Discuss Scaling Up Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Minister of
Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and
Gabriella Lonkai, Director of Business Development at the Hungarian
Inpark company, discussed avenues for further expanding mutually
beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.
The parties also deliberated on the signing of an investment
agreement between the ministry and the company, the implementation
of new technologies, as well as the engagement of foreign companies
within the framework of joint projects.
Inpark is an industrial property group specializing in
development of logistics centers, manufacturing halls, and
warehouses catering to Hungarian and international clients.
Founded in 2016, Inpark currently manages industrial zones
covering a total area of 900 hectares in 17 cities. These zones
house production facilities for major companies such as Airbus,
Honeywell, Bosch, and others.
