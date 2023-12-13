Uzbekistan, Hungarian Inpark Discuss Scaling Up Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and Gabriella Lonkai, Director of Business Development at the Hungarian Inpark company, discussed avenues for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.

The parties also deliberated on the signing of an investment agreement between the ministry and the company, the implementation of new technologies, as well as the engagement of foreign companies within the framework of joint projects.

Inpark is an industrial property group specializing in development of logistics centers, manufacturing halls, and warehouses catering to Hungarian and international clients.

Founded in 2016, Inpark currently manages industrial zones covering a total area of 900 hectares in 17 cities. These zones house production facilities for major companies such as Airbus, Honeywell, Bosch, and others.

