Zelensky, Norwegian PM Discuss Defense Of Ukraine, Freedom Of Navigation In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere discussed issues of support for Ukraine, protection of Ukrainian cities from Russian terror and ensuring free navigation.

The Ukrainian president said this at a meeting with media representatives following talks with the head of the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

"We started this day with a one-on-one conversation with Mr. Prime Minister of Norway. We discussed some important issues - what is important for both of us today, the general course of this day and our bilateral work - Ukraine and Norway. Support for Ukrainian soldiers, continuation of our work to protect free navigation in the context of Russia's attempt to block the Black Sea and our ports, protection of our cities from terror," the President said.

He stressed that Norway is one of the global leaders in supporting Ukraine, and thanks to its timely and significant steps, this can set an example for other countries - an example of leadership when not only a few people are concerned about the state of affairs, but when the whole society works on the needs that we need to defend ourselves against genocide. "In this way, you can feel the powerful spirit of the whole nation. Norway really stands for freedom, peaceful existence and law," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine desperately needs to strengthen its air defense system, as Russia attacks Ukrainian territory every day.

The President said that last night, Russia had launched another missile attack on Ukraine. "These were ballistic missiles aimed at civilians. More than 50 civilians in the capital were injured last night. Therefore, strengthening the air shield remains a critical priority for us. This is literally the basis of life for most Ukrainians now - air defense," he said.

Zelensky reminded that Norway had supported Ukraine, in particular, with NASAMS systems, and had become the first country to approve a long-term programme to support Ukraine country. "And today we have talked and will continue to talk about the same specific things that will save thousands of Ukrainian lives next year and increase pressure on the aggressor," the President added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway following his visit to the United States. In Norway, he will participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.

Photо: Х Volodymyr Zelenskyy