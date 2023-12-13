Nearly 880 Civilians Killed And Injured By Russian Landmines In De-Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Mine Action Authority recorded 877 cases of deaths and injuries of civilians caused by explosive objects in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Oleh Shuvarskyi, head of the mine action department - deputy head of the Main Department for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety Affairs at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In the de-occupied territories alone, the secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority recorded 593 incidents involving 877 civilians. Of whom, 277 people were killed and 600 were injured. The most contaminated areas are in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, where more than 50% of all these incidents occurred," he said.

According to him, the process of clearing the territories of Ukraine of explosive ordnance is very difficult, and all units involved in mine clearance, both governmental and non-government ones, are using a wide range of modern equipment to improve the quality, efficiency and safety of military suppers' work.

According to him, the area of the de-occupied territories where humanitarian demining can be now carried out totals 45,000 square kilometers.

"Non-technical surveys are currently being conducted in 115 territorial communities. Its results have already identified 1,772 contaminated sites, with a total area of 229 square kilometers," he said.

According to him, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, military suppers' have cleared 1,452 hectares of territory.

As reported, in November, the State Emergency Service received four mechanized demining vehicles from the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Photo: State Emergency Service