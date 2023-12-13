Some U.S. Lawmakers Urge Congress Not To Go On Christmas Vacation Without Passing Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some American lawmakers believe Congress should not adjourn for Christmas holidays, but should remain in Washington after December 14 to continue discussions on supplemental funding for Ukraine and U.S. border security.

This is reported by The Washington Post , Ukrinform saw.

“We shouldn't leave here until we've figured out how to overcome our differences to support and continue our funding for Ukraine,” said Senator Michael Bennett.

According to him, "we're going to run out of time", and if these negotiations are delayed, they will only get harder after the end of the Christmas holidays.

Ukraine rejects idea of territorial concessions to Russia -

“My advice to the White House would be: The president made a commitment to Zelensky. To honor that commitment, they're going to need to secure the border,” Sen. Mitt Romney said ahead of the Ukrainian leader's appearance on Capitol Hill.“If I were the president, I would twist every Democrat arm and maybe some Republican arms, and say, 'Get the job done.'”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the White House and Congress are trying to reach an agreement that would ensure military aid to two allies of the United States, including Ukraine, and at the same time prevent illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans refused to approve funding for Ukraine without additional measures aimed at reducing the number of migrants trying to cross the U.S. border illegally. This led to complex negotiations between the White House and Congress, in which unrelated issues were combined.

Biden said Wednesday he would be willing to make significant concessions on border security.

says American people“won't walk away” from Ukrain

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives adjourns December 14 for the Christmas break, as does the Democrat-dominated Senate. The decision on aid to Ukraine must be passed by both chambers before it is signed by U.S. president.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine earlier came to the USA for a two-day visit, where he met with American lawmakers and the President Joe Biden.