Zelensky: If EU Takes No Decision On Ukraine, This Would Mean“Putin Has Vetoed It”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If no positive decision on the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU accession is adopted at the upcoming EU summit, it will mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin has effectively vetoed it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this at a meeting with the media following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, answering a question about whether Ukraine has a back-up action plan in the event that Hungary blocks the start of negotiations, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

If there is no positive result at the summit, there is no plan B, the president said, adding that the only plan is the choice of the Ukrainian people to become part of the EU.

If there is no positive decision at the summit, it will mean that Putin has vetoed this decision, President Zelensky is convinced.

Scholz to lobby for Ukraine's to EU at European Council summit

According to him, the summit of the heads of state and government of the EU member states, which will take place on December 14-15 in Brussels, where the strategic decision regarding the launch of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU accession will be considered, will be a challenge. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine has done everything possible to implement the necessary recommendations.

The government is“very pleased” that 99% of the EU countries fully support Ukraine and that they are ready to start negotiations on the future membership of Ukraine in the EU, Zelensky told journalists, admitting the ongoing blocking of progress on the issue on the part of Hungary. Zelensky recalled that among the recommendations set out before Ukraine and already implemented was the passing of the relevant laws in line with the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

Council of EU commends Ukraine's substantial progress towards EU membership

Now, he emphasized, the issue is only about the stability of the EU countries. This year, Russia did not have a single victory on the battlefield, Zelensky stressed, adding that the enemy did not occupy a single village. At the same time, Moscow has been working extensively with other countries, including beyond Europe, to put pressure on them on issues regarding Ukraine.

As reported, after his visit to the USA, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway, where he is taking part in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.

Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden, he is to discuss the strengthening of defense, political, and economic cooperation.

On December 14-15, Brussels will host a meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU countries, which are to consider at the highest level a strategic decision regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on future EU membership.

Kuleba, hold hour-long meeting on opening of EU accession talks with Ukraine

On November 8, the European Commission published a report on the EU's enlargement policy, which for the first time included assessments of the progress made by Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, along with findings on other candidates from the Western Balkans and Turkey.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in a letter penned to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged the latter not to place on the agenda of the EU summit a decision regarding macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and negotiations on its accession to the European Community.

On December 10, Zelensky briefly spoke with Orban during the inauguration ceremony of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

The President's Office has so far not commented on the details of the conversation.

Zakarpattia's Slovaks, Hungarians ask Michel, Fico, to support talks on Ukraine's accession to

Subsequently, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, the European Council's potential decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership and clearly emphasized to him the common future in Europe for both countries.

Photo: President's Office