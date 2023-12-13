Drug-Related Lists Renewed In Azerbaijan, Providing Grounds For Criminal Prosecution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has established new lists of narcotic drugs and
psychotropic substances in significant, large, and especially large
quantities, giving grounds for bringing a person to criminal
responsibility.
This is reflected in the amendment to the law“On approval of
lists on the amount of drugs and psychotropic substances, and also
on their large size, which are sufficient for bringing a person to
criminal liability,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
