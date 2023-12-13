Amount Of Narcotics Below Significant Amount To Give Ground For Bringing Person To Administrative Responsibility In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The amount of narcotics below a significant amount will provide
grounds for bringing a person to administrative responsibility in
Azerbaijan.
This was reflected in the amendment to the law“On the
circulation of narcotics, psychotropic substances and their
precursors”, approved by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
