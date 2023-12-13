               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish President Receives Azerbaijani Mps


12/13/2023 9:21:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Azerbaijani MPs, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP). The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov and head of the Friendship Group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan Shamil Ayrim.

