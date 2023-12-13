Turkish President Receives Azerbaijani Mps

The meeting was organized at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP). The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov and head of the Friendship Group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan Shamil Ayrim.

