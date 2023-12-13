Construction Of Barda-Aghdam Railway Is Being Completed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The process of restoring the liberated territories is a
historical project. Everything is being restored here. The
construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway is being completed, and
next year it is planned to finish the construction of Aghdam-Fuzuli
and Aghdam-Agjabadi roads, Azernews reports.
Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the Azerbaijani
President in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic
District (except Shusha district), said this during his speech at
the conference on "The Way of Development of Vocational Education
in Azerbaijan for a Strong Economy: a Look Into the Future"
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.
Deputy said the construction of Barda-Aghdam railway is nearing
completion and two substations have been put into operation on this
section by Azerenerji OJSC. Five residential areas as well as 12
villages will be built and handed over to the population by the end
of 2026 within the framework of the Great Return Programme.
"At the same time, our historical and cultural monuments are
being restored. Central forest parks are being designed and
construction will start soon. Open-air Victory Museums will be
built in all cities by the order of the head of state. Aghdam is
known as an industrial city. Construction of factories and plants
has started in the city and some of them are expected to be opened
next year. Jobs will be created and employment will be provided for
the population located here," Bashir Hajiyev said.
