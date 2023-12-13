Representative Of WAC Participates In Global Forum On Refugee Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan
Community, MP of the Milli Majlis Kamal Jafarov represents the
community at the Global Forum on Refugees, which is held in
Switzerland's Geneva from 13 to 15 December, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the representative of the
community, who took part in interactive discussions during the
event, informed the forum participants about the scale of the
humanitarian problem caused by the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis
in Armenia, the demands of Azerbaijani refugees to return to their
homes, as well as the work carried out by the Western Azerbaijan
Community in this field.
It should be noted that the Global Forum on Refugees, held every
four years under the aegis of the Office of the UN High
Commissioner for Refugees, is one of the main formats for
discussing the refugee problem and its solution in the
international arena.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107588944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.