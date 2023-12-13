               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Representative Of WAC Participates In Global Forum On Refugee Issues


12/13/2023 9:21:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP of the Milli Majlis Kamal Jafarov represents the community at the Global Forum on Refugees, which is held in Switzerland's Geneva from 13 to 15 December, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the representative of the community, who took part in interactive discussions during the event, informed the forum participants about the scale of the humanitarian problem caused by the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis in Armenia, the demands of Azerbaijani refugees to return to their homes, as well as the work carried out by the Western Azerbaijan Community in this field.

It should be noted that the Global Forum on Refugees, held every four years under the aegis of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, is one of the main formats for discussing the refugee problem and its solution in the international arena.

