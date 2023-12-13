Hack The Box Recognized As A Leader In Cybersecurity Skills And Training Platforms By Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Hack The Box has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Skills And Training Platforms, Q4 2023. Hack The Box received the highest possible scores in seven criteria: Skills Assessment and Verification, Gamification, Competition and Recognition, Learner Experience and Adoption, Curriculum Management, Vision, Pricing Flexibility and Transparency, and Community.

A year of remarkable growth

This recognition follows a momentous year for Hack The Box-a successful $55 million Series B funding, surpassing 2 million platform members worldwide, and an expanded product offering that introduced new defensive security solutions, complementing its prowess in offensive methods since 2017.

Offering hands-on, captivating learning experiences that mirror real-world threat scenarios and incorporate the latest attack techniques, Hack The Box continues to set new benchmarks in cybersecurity expertise.

Forrester's report cites Hack The Box's approach, stating the company "is reflected in its differentiated vision of creating and connecting cyber-ready humans, offering hours of free content from which thousands of its two-million community members got their start with offensive security techniques."

The independent research firm has recognized Hack The Box with the highest scores possible, defined as superior capabilities relative to others in the evaluation, in criteria for several of our key areas:



Community

Gamification, competition, and recognition

Learner Experience and Adoption Skills Assessment

Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO at Hack The Box, celebrates: "This recognition further validates for us our commitment to providing unique solutions and spearheading a new era in upskilling. As the global skills shortage hits record highs of 4 million, our platform plays a crucial role in addressing this challenge."

"The landscape of cybersecurity training has evolved. Traditional methods no longer suffice against the rising tide of sophisticated attacks. Security professionals seek engaging, gamified training-where we lead."

"Our core mission has always been cultivating a 'hacker mindset,' fostering out-of-the-box thinking and enabling organizations and individuals to adopt this unique perspective through Hack The Box."

Moving beyond upskilling

Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO at Hack The Box, continues, "Hack The Box doesn't just provide a comprehensive platform for individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to enhance their offensive and defensive security skills. It also acts as a pathway to cybersecurity job opportunities, directly addressing the industry's serious talent shortage."

"Across the globe, customers have acclaimed our platform as an invaluable tool that remarkably contributes to their wider objectives, delivering substantial returns on their investment."

"We're thrilled by Forrester's recognition and remain committed to delivering even more distinctive solutions throughout 2024 and beyond."

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box brings together the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2m platform members and is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organizations through highly engaging hacking experiences that cultivate out-of-the-box thinking. Offering a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment, Hack The Box is the ideal solution for cybersecurity professionals and organizations to continuously enhance their cyber-attack readiness by improving their red, blue, and purple team capabilities. Rapidly growing its international footprint and reach, Hack The Box is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Greece and the US.

